Piano star to help honour life of generous Hull Philharmonic fan

Andrew Penny MBE (left) with Alessandro Taverna

One of East Yorkshire’s most popular visiting artists is returning for a gala performance next month.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International pianist Alessandro Taverna is taking to the stage on May 10 with the Hull Philharmonic to honour the late Malcolm Ruddiforth, a long-term supporter who left a significant bequest to the orchestra and for the upkeep of the Hull City Hall organ.

The concert is being performed under the baton of the orchestra’s conductor emeritus Andrew Penny MBE, and features Venice-born Alessandro as soloist in Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2, which has recently been voted the nation’s favourite piece of classical music for the third consecutive year in the annual Classic fM Hall of Fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme, which reflects Malcolm’s musical tastes, also includes Elgar’s Sursum Corda to showcase the City Hall’s magnificent Edwardian organ, and Brahms Symphony Number 3, one of his favourites.

International pianist Alessandro Taverna

A classical music lover with a long career at Reckitt, Malcolm Ruddiforth died in 2020. He had the Reckitt logo tattooed on his arm reasoning that the company had bought his house and fed him, so the least he could do was take them to his grave. On his retirement, this outwardly corporate man burned all his suits and grew a ponytail.

Andrew Penny, who stepped away from his role as musical director in May 2022 after notching up 40 years’ service, said: “I am thrilled to be conducting my beloved orchestra again in this very special concert to honour Malcom and his generous bequest.

“I introduced Allesandro to the region’s music scene more than a decade ago and he was an immediate hit with our orchestral players and audience. It will be the fourth time he has played with us and we are all looking forward to his return immensely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alessandro won huge ovations for his performances with the Hull Philharmonic in 2013, 2014, and 2016, with a planned performance in 2020 cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He established his international career in the 2000s winning numerous international piano competitions and now plays in concert halls around the world and is a recording artist.

Andrew Penny was awarded an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours of 2014.

The concert starts at 7.30pm with a pre-concert talk at 6.30pm which is free to ticket holders. Tickets are priced from £8.50 – £31.00. Concessions are available. Please visit Hull Box Office http://bit.ly/41Q2173