Players Pantomime: Dick Turpin Heckington

The cast are in good voice

Heckington Players ADS are beginning to get excited about performing their next pantomime at Hale Magna Village Hall in Great Hale. This will be the second panto and the 4th big performance in Great Hale.

The pantomime a new script from local writer Kei Bailey tells the story of Dick Turpin and his plot to steal an enchanted sapphire from Lady Ermintrude Portcullis when they both stop for the night at the Catchit Inn.

Like any local hostelry there is entertainment in the form of singing and dancing, with a one of the local maids having a flash of inspiration for a new business enterprise.

If only she could have gone on Dragon's Den. An idea that has carried through the centuries and is still very popular today, spawning some iconic TV shows!

Rehearsals are underway

To find out how innovative Cora has been why not book your tickets and come and see us for an evening of fun and laughter that will chase those February blues away.

Friday 7th February at 7:30 pm, Saturday 8th February at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm and Sunday 9th February at 2:00 pm, we take a break for a week and are then back on Friday 21st February at 7:30 pm and Saturday 22nd February at 2:00 pm with our final performance on 22nd at 7:30 pm