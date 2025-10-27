Pop legends Madness to bring the ultimate House of Fun to Lincoln Castle

Madness will headline TK Maxx Presents Live at Lincoln Castle on Friday June 19

Madness are set to turn Lincoln Castle into the House of Fun next summer with a hit-filled headline show.

The British pop icons will headline TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle on Friday June 19 taking over the historic venue for a night of singalong anthems, nutty nostalgia, and ska-fuelled spirit.

The show marks a welcome return for the celebrated Nutty Boys who performed a sold-out show at the venue in 2024, and due to an overwhelming demand from fans they are now coming back in 2026.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday via lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

The Live at Lincoln Castle announcement comes as Madness prepare to celebrate an extraordinary milestone — 50 years since they first burst onto the UK music scene in 1976. With a genre-defying blend of ska, pop and punk, and a catalogue packed with timeless hits, they’ve become one of the nation’s most enduring and adored bands.

From Our House and It Must Be Love to Baggy Trousers, House of Fun and One Step Beyond, Madness have delivered some of the most recognisable songs in pop history. Their upcoming compilation album, Hit Parade, will feature 45 career-spanning tracks — including early fan favourites and highlights from their 2023 UK Number One album Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie.

With 31 Top 40 singles, 11 UK Top Ten albums, and accolades including an Ivor Novello Award, Madness have done it all — from performing on the rooftop of Buckingham Palace to drawing record-breaking TV audiences for the BBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

As they prepare to mark five decades of glorious mayhem in 2026, their live shows remain the gold standard: joyful, unpredictable, and packed with wall-to-wall hits. Their headline set at Lincoln Castle promises nothing less than a full-blown celebration from one of Britain’s most iconic acts.

Madness join Tom Grennan, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the headline artists performing at TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle 2026, which is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor, to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe & Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: "Madness are the ultimate crowd-pleasers — their live shows are pure joy, packed with hits and full of character.

“They headlined an incredible show here at Lincoln Castle in 2024 and ever since fans have been asking for them to return, so we are thrilled to be welcoming them back to this spectacular setting.

“We can’t wait to see everyone bouncing once again to the sound of one of music’s most legendary bands.”

Cllr Natalie Oliver, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Madness’ sell-out performance was a highlight of Live at Lincoln Castle’s first summer concert season in 2024, so it’s brilliant to welcome the Nutty Boys back for more!

“I can’t wait to see the Castle transformed into the ultimate House of Fun. With their magnetic stage presence and singalong hits, we’re all set for an electric evening within the medieval walls.”

For more information go to lincolncastle.com and ticketmaster.co.uk