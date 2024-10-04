Pop sensation Olly Murs to headline live at Lincoln Castle 2025 with special guest Lemar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chart-topping pop sensation Olly Murs is bringing his 15 Years of Hits UK tour to Lincolnshire.

One of Britain’s biggest and best-loved stars, the Troublemaker and Marry Me star, will headline Live at Lincoln Castle on Wednesday June 25 and he will be joined on the night by very special guest Lemar. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday October 11 from lincolncastle.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Olly first rose to fame on ITV’s The X Factor in 2009 and has since enjoyed a hit-filled career with no less than four Number One singles, seven studio albums and six BRIT Award nominations.

This year has seen him attract a whole new army of fans after a successful stint as special guest on Take That’s This Life tour.

With his infectious energy, Olly presents a catalogue of fan-favourites including such hits as Please Don’t Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me Tonight, Dear Darlin’, and Wrapped Up promising an unforgettable night as he makes his Lincoln Castle debut.

Joining Olly as a very special guest will be multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lemar. One of the most successful male British solo artists of the last two decades Lemar has enjoyed considerable chart success in the UK and Ireland releasing 10 top 20 singles, seven of which peaked in the top 10, and selling more than two million albums.

Lemar is a double Brit Award and triple MOBO Award winner who has worked with many of music’s greats, from Lionel Richie to Justin Timberlake, Mary J Blige, Beyonce and Mariah Carey. Last year Lemar released his 7th studio album Page In My Heart and earlier this year he starred alongside Beverley Knight in Sister Act in the West End before joining chart toppers JLS on tour.

It has already been announced that Scottish rock legends Texas and Simple Minds will both headline Live at Lincoln Castle in 2025 with Texas heading to the iconic location on Sunday June 15, while Simple Minds will be there on Saturday June 28.

The headline concerts are part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “This is going to be a brilliant night. Olly Murs delivers high energy fun shows filled with fan favourites.

“With Lemar joining him I have no doubt this is going to be very popular and I would advise people not to delay getting tickets as they won’t be around for long.”

Cllr Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “With two Scottish rock supergroups and now an English pop icon already on the roster, Live at Lincoln Castle 2025 is shaping up to be amazing.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Olly and his adoring fans to Lincoln Castle next summer for an unforgettable night. And we can’t wait to see who else will be bringing their superstar magic to the county in June.”

For more information and to purchase tickets go to lincolncastle.comand www.ticketmaster.co.uk