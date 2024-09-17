Popular celebration of Louth's local food and drink producers returns this September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A celebration and showcase of the great, unique range of local food and drink producers will be coming to Louth on Sunday 29 September, as the Louth Food and Drink Festival returns for its second year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which is organised by East Lindsey District Council, will take place from 10am to 4pm, and will welcome a variety of different stalls to the town centre featuring all sorts of different food and drink businesses, primarily from the Greater Lincolnshire area.

There should be something for people of all tastes to enjoy, with stalls selling local cheeses, jams and chutneys, cakes, pastries, breads, honey, wines, beers, spirits, chocolate, ice cream and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, demonstrations will also be taking place from local suppliers and venues throughout the festival, such as live music from the likes of The Athertones, Henry Atherton and The Coggle Sisters, as well as pop-up shows from Rhubarb Theatre, Earthbound Misfits and The Shenanigans.

Celebration of local food and drink is coming back for its second year at the end of the month

The festival is being held as part of the Council's Vital and Viable Market Towns initiative, which aims to work with local communities to protect, promote and preserve East Lindsey's market towns. The Vital and Viable team specifically designed the festival to promote the nationally recognised unique food and drink offer in Louth and the surrounding area.

Just a selection of the wide array of butchers, bakers, cafes, confectioners, bars and more on offer in Louth can be viewed on the Love Lincolnshire Wolds website at https://lovelincolnshirewolds.com/louth/food-drink.

More information about the festival can be found at https://lovelincolnshirewolds.com/louth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Adam Grist, East Lindsey District Council portfolio holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: "At East Lindsey District Council, we are immensely proud of the fantastic variety of high-quality food and drink businesses on offer in Louth and the surrounding area, and I'm very pleased we can continue this event for a second year as it will be fantastic to see residents, visitors and traders coming together to celebrate and explore for themselves again.

"Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, or if you like a tipple or something non-alcoholic, I can guarantee there will be something new for you to try that is being grown, made, baked or brewed here in Lincolnshire. I would encourage everyone to save the date and come along to support our brilliant local businesses and producers and help to put Louth and East Lindsey on the culinary map."