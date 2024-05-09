Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you or a loved one considering care but unsure of where to start? Perhaps you're curious about the benefits it can bring to your life and want to find out more? Join us for our Open Day on Tuesday 21st May from 11am to 3pm, where you can explore the positive impact that care can have on your daily life.

At our open day, we're breaking down misconceptions about care and showcasing how it can empower people to live more independently and safely. Located at our Sleaford Branch, our event promises a welcoming environment with coffee, cake, and, most importantly, a friendly chat.

Personal Stories Speak Louder Than Words

Many of our clients have shared that they wish they had started their care journey sooner. The impact on their lives has been profound, providing newfound freedom and peace of mind. Rachael C, daughter of one of our clients, recently shared her experience: "Excellent care provider, the care staff are all friendly, caring and professional, and they go the extra mile." Rachael highlights the invaluable support received not only by her father but also by herself in her role as the primary caregiver.

Explore a Wealth of Resources

It's natural to have questions or concerns about inviting carers into your life. However, accepting care does not mean relinquishing independence. Our dedicated team are trained to support you in various ways, ensuring you maintain control over your daily routine and decisions. From medication management to personal care, our approach prioritizes respect for your dignity and desires.

During our open day, you'll have access to a wealth of resources, including information on dementia support groups, social services, and legal matters like Lasting Power of Attorney. Whether you're seeking advice post-diagnosis or simply curious about available options, our team will be on hand to assist and guide you.

Join Us on May 21st

We invite you to drop by for a friendly chat and discover how our care services can enhance your quality of life or that of your loved ones. Let's debunk myths about care together and empower you to make informed decisions.

Event Details:

· Date: May 21st, 2024

· Time: 11am to 3pm

· Location: The Old Natwest Bank, 4 N Gate, Sleaford NG34 7BJ