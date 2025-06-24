Prestigious gardening radio show recorded at Belvoir Castle airs this week

An episode of one of the BBC’s longest running and most beloved gardening radio shows, BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time, was recently recorded at Grantham’s Belvoir Castle.

Airing at 3pm on Friday 27th June and repeated at 2pm on Sunday 29th June, Andy Tudbury, Belvoir’s head gardener, welcomed a talented panel of Peter Gibbs, Matthew Wilson and Bunny Guinness who wandered the gardens and grounds of the Regency Castle whilst answering an array of thought-provoking questions from the public.

Speaking about the recording process and the episode, Andy said: “Any passionate horticulturalist knows the reputation and significance of BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time, and I was extremely honoured that the team visited Belvoir Castle and that I could take part in the episode.

“We had some fascinating questions from the public on roses, moving and saving dying plants, early flowering, leatherjacket infestations and much more. It was a privilege to help answer those questions and use my expertise to assist others in their horticulture journey, whilst showcasing Belvoir’s blossoming gardens to the team.”

The Rose Garden at Belvoir Castle

During the episode, the panel discussed Belvoir Castle’s collection of formal gardens which includes the Rose Garden, which has undergone significant development over recent months. This includes reshaping lavender and hedgerows, maintenance on the stone walls and pathways, and Belvoir’s gardening team has planted hundreds more David Austin roses. It brings the total number of roses in the garden to 1,000 in complementary hues of pink, purple and white.

The panel explored the Japanese Woodland, which extensively uses Japanese and Chinese plants thriving in the naturally sheltered and wet ground, and many of the magnolias, rhododendrons and camellias were sourced from the original seed collection of Charles Williams from Caerhays Castle in Cornwall and Burncoose Nurseries.

They also visited the Duchess Garden, a fine example of a picturesque Regency Garden. The Root and Moss house sits above a series of stone steps commanding an unrivalled vista through a multitude of unusual trees and shrubs to a new pond with an elegant statue.

“The gardening team has put in so much hard work this year to ensure the spaces are the most beautiful they’ve ever been, offering both inspiration and escapism to visitors. All of Belvoir’s gardens can be seen at our Flower & Garden Show taking place in July, as well as our Seasonal Garden Tours occurring on selected dates through July and August,” added Andy.

Recording BBC Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time at Belvoir Castle

Suitable for the horticulture experts to gardening beginners, the Belvoir Castle Flower & Garden Show takes places on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th July, buzzing with experts including BBC Gardeners’ World’s Adam Frost and ITV’s Love Your Garden’s David Domoney.

The duo will be hosting a variety of one-off talks and meet-and-greets and participating in a Q&A-style gardener’s question time, answering questions from all levels of green-fingered enthusiasts.

The show is a haven for garden enthusiasts and outdoor-minded individuals who appreciate countryside living, and is packed with nature, flower inspiration, shopping opportunities and expertise. For the little ones, children’s gardening sessions are led by Karen Gimson from BBC Radio Leicester, whilst the adults can take part in Paula Routledge’s floral demonstrations, showcasing the best of British flowers and how to arrange them using sustainable techniques.

The Seasonal Garden Tours at Belvoir are led by the gardening team and take guests around the highlights of the gardens, explaining the different varieties of plants, design inspiration and the history of each space. They take place throughout the year with the first tour taking place on 24th July for £19pp.

Andy Tudbury and the panellists for BBC Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time at Belvoir Castle

The BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time episode will also be available on BBC Sounds at the end of the month.

Tickets for the Belvoir Castle Flower & Garden Show are £18 for adults and £7 for children, whilst general gardens tickets start from £9 for adults, £5.40 for children and £7.20 for concessions. To book, visit the website: www.belvoircastle.com