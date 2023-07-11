Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

RAF Transport Aircraft in the Cold War

How the movement of men and machines influenced the military planning process during the Cold War will be considered at the next meeting of the Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society
By anthony dixonContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST

The lecture by speaker Ian Thompson will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 7.30pm in the Legionnaires Club, Watergate, Sleaford.Ian is a reserve officer in the Royal Air Force at Cranwell managing air safety. However, in his spare time he is studying for a PhD with the University of Portsmouth. He will explain to what degree did air transport reality reflect national ambition and defence policy in the 1970s and 1980s – the height of the Cold War.Doors open at 7pm. Guests are welcome (a £2 fee for this).

What's on.What's on.
What's on.
Related topics:Sleaford