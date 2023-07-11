The lecture by speaker Ian Thompson will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 7.30pm in the Legionnaires Club, Watergate, Sleaford.Ian is a reserve officer in the Royal Air Force at Cranwell managing air safety. However, in his spare time he is studying for a PhD with the University of Portsmouth. He will explain to what degree did air transport reality reflect national ambition and defence policy in the 1970s and 1980s – the height of the Cold War.Doors open at 7pm. Guests are welcome (a £2 fee for this).
RAF Transport Aircraft in the Cold War
How the movement of men and machines influenced the military planning process during the Cold War will be considered at the next meeting of the Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society