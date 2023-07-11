RAF Transport Aircraft in the Cold War

The lecture by speaker Ian Thompson will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 7.30pm in the Legionnaires Club, Watergate, Sleaford.Ian is a reserve officer in the Royal Air Force at Cranwell managing air safety. However, in his spare time he is studying for a PhD with the University of Portsmouth. He will explain to what degree did air transport reality reflect national ambition and defence policy in the 1970s and 1980s – the height of the Cold War.Doors open at 7pm. Guests are welcome (a £2 fee for this).