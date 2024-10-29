Rag’n’Bone man to headline live at Lincoln Castle

Critically acclaimed, chart-topping British singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man will bring his stunning live show to Lincolnshire next summer.

The triple BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award winner will headline Live at Lincoln Castle on Thursday June 19, when he will be joined by blues star Elles Bailey.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday via lincolncastle.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The announcement comes fast on the heels of Rag’n’Bone Man’s latest album What Do You Believe In? which entered the Official UK Album Chart at number 3 on Friday.

Rag’n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a stunning blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an incredible and era-defining voice.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag’n’Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum Number One debut album Human.

A plethora of international accolades followed as well as a further BRIT Award for Best Single of the Year in 2018 for Human.

Rory began collecting his dedicated fan base incredibly early on in his career, one that has continued to grow and sell out tours and headline festivals around the globe. Since his debut album, Rag’n’Bone Man has also collaborated with international artists including Gorillaz (The Apprentice), Logic (Broken People), Calvin Harris (Giant) and Pink (Anywhere Away From Here).

Life by Misadventure, Graham’s second Number One album with Columbia Records spent seven weeks in the Top 10, and included singles such as All You Ever Wanted, Anywhere Away From Here, Alone and Crossfire.

New release, the incredible, uplifting third studio album What Do You Believe In? speaks to Rag’n’Bone Man’s roots, heavily dipped in hip hop, soul and blues influences – a musical experience fans can expect to be thrilled by. The album features an abundance of powerful tracks, each resonating with Rag’n’Bone Man’s signature deep, soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Collaborating with a flurry of renowned writers and producers between Brighton, London, New York and LA, Rag’n’Bone Man has crafted a record that promises to touch and brighten the hearts and souls of his fans.

Elles Bailey joins Rag’n’Bone Man, sharing her award-winning smokey blues sound, which have seen her named Vocalist Of The Year at the UK Blues Awards and Live Act Of The Year at the UK Americana Awards two years running. Her fourth studio album Beneath The Neon Glow hit number 12 in the UK Album Charts and number 1 in the UK blues charts.

Rag’n’Bone Man joins, punk pioneers The Stranglers and Buzzcocks, pop sensation Olly Murs and Scottish rock legends Texas and Simple Minds among the headliners for Live at Lincoln Castle 2025 with more to be announced.

The headline concerts are part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “Rag’n’Bone Man is a brilliant addition to what is already shaping up to be an amazing summer for Live at Lincoln Castle.

“His unique voice and incredible music makes for very powerful performances and we can’t wait to welcome him to this stunning setting for what will be an incredible concert.”

Cllr Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, added: "Adding Rag'n'Bone Man to our already rich lineup is just further proof that there is a Live at Lincoln Castle gig for everyone. From rock legends to contemporary superstars, they're all sure to see packed-out crowds of all ages next summer."