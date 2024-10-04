Ranby House School celebrates National Space Week with ‘Out of This World Discovery Afternoon’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ranby House School in North Nottinghamshire is excited to celebrate National Space Week by hosting an extraordinary Out of This World Discovery Afternoon on 9th October 2024 at 4pm. Specially designed for pupils in Years 3-6 and their families, this event offers a unique opportunity to explore the school’s specialist facilities and engage in interactive, hands-on workshops that inspire curiosity and learning.

The event will feature a carousel of engaging workshops, where children can dive into the wonders of Science, ICT, and maths. Each workshop, lasting 30 minutes, will give pupils a taste of the exciting educational experiences that Ranby House offers.

Ranby House is fortunate to offer specialist facilities, including a fully equipped ICT suite, a state-of-the-art science lab, and an inspiring art classroom—resources that are not commonly available in state schools. This event provides families the perfect opportunity to come onsite, tour these exceptional facilities, and experience firsthand how Ranby House fosters creativity, academic achievement, and innovative learning.

Headmaster David Thorpe shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming event:“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to families for this special occasion. National Space Week is the perfect time to celebrate science, technology, and discovery, and we’re excited to give families a glimpse into the inspiring learning opportunities we provide here at Ranby House. It’s a chance for pupils to engage in exciting, hands-on activities and for parents to see the wonderful facilities we’re so fortunate to have.”

National Space Week, held each year from 4th to 10th October, is an international celebration of science and technology, marking important milestones in space exploration. It commemorates the launch of the first human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik 1, on 4th October 1957, and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on 10th October 1967, which set principles for the peaceful use of outer space.

Ranby House School’s Out of This World Discovery Afternoon will allow families to connect with the exciting world of space science while exploring the rich educational environment that the school provides.

Event Details:Date: 9th October 2024Time: 4pmLocation: Ranby House School, North Nottinghamshire

For more information or to register your interest, see here: tinyurl.com/yt8mmttr