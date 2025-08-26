Rare Border Fine Arts and Beswick Collection

By Molly Williams
Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 12:40 BST
Country Artists The Bull
Rare Border Fine Arts, Beswick and Country Artists private collection to be sold by Auction in Lincolnshire!

Over 500 Lots of Border Fine Arts, Beswick and Country Artists from a private collection in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire to be sold by auction at PGM & Co on Thursday, 4th September 2025!

The detailed and in immaculate condition items include country subjects, cattle, horses, sheep and dogs as well as many rare 'livestock market' pieces and other wildlife.

