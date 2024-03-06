Rarely open historic Lincolnshire landmark to host immersive Easter events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harlaxton Manor is welcoming guests for a series of family days out later this month in a rare opportunity to access the stunning architectural hidden gem on the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders.

Described by the architectural historian Mark Girouard as a sight that “has to be seen to be believed”, Harlaxton Manor is a visually stunning Grade I listed manor with spectacular views across the vale of Belvoir.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue will open its doors later this month to host a series of family-friendly events over Easter. The local landmark is welcoming visitors on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th March for an enchanting experience - offering an affordable alternative to costly family days out.

Spring Open House at Harlaxton Manor

With an immersive Easter egg hunt championed by Harlaxton’s Gregory Goose and Friends, traditional garden games for all ages and panoramic views across the English countryside, Harlaxton Manor’s Spring Open House events offer a uniquely captivating day out for visitors. Little ones are encouraged to keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny, who will be hopping about the grounds and gardens.

Guests will also be able to explore the manor’s intricate and ornate interior and discover the history of this incredible building. The events mark an unusual opportunity to explore this architectural marvel that is typically closed to the public; this is due to the manor being the British campus for the American University of Evansville, known as Harlaxton College.

Dr Holly Carter, Director and Dean of Harlaxton College said: “I’m incredibly excited to welcome guests to Harlaxton Manor’s Spring Open House events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The students of Harlaxton College and I are so lucky to be able to walk these historic halls, so it’s a rare treat to share the manor and its beautiful gardens with families and friends from around the UK.

The gardens at Harlaxton Manor

“We would love more people to enjoy this astonishing hidden gem in the heart of the countryside. I do hope you’ll hop to it and eggsplore the manor for what’s sure to be an uplifting and immersive family day out!”

A feast for the eyes on a grand scale, there will also be live entertainment with a pianist and singer on hand to serenade guests and provide the soundtrack to an especially memorable family day out.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the various spring blooms of the manor’s formal gardens, including vibrant viburnums and forsythias, culminating in the seasonal bluebell bloom which transforms the floor of Harlaxton Manor’s woodland into a dense sea of lilac.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Constructed in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, Harlaxton Manor is a 19th century historic house on the outskirts of Grantham. The manor combines gothic, Jacobethan and Baroque styles to create a spectacular impression that’s truly unique.

During its history, the building has seen many varied uses - from a fine stately home to a trench warfare and artillery school, home to an eccentric businesswomen who saved the manor from demolition and regularly held seances on the property, a retreat for the Society of Jesus and finally as an overseas campus for the American University of Evansville.

With free car parking, tickets start from just £8.50. Entry is £15 per adult, £8.50 for children and £12 for concessions, with family tickets (for two adults and three children) available for £40, under 2s are complimentary. Advance booking is recommended, although a limited number of tickets will be available on the day.

In early May, Harlaxton Manor will also open its highly anticipated Bluebell Walk. Due to the unpredictable nature of British weather, the dates for this event are yet to be confirmed and tickets will only be available to purchase upon arrival.