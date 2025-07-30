Reading Challenge fun at Rasen Library

Children got to make castles in the air

Nature is nurturing reading at Market Rasen Library as children dig in to this year's summer Reading Challenge.

More than 200 children have already signed up to take part in the fun challenge, which has the the theme 'Story Garden', and is free to join.

The challenge is for children to read six books over the summer holidays - of their own choice - and receive prizes along the way. There is a number of fun, crafty activities to take part in too, which must be booked.

Library manager Kay Turnbull said: "It is a great way to keep up those reading habits over the summer and have lots of fun along the way."

Members of the 'Broadbean' Theatre kicked the activities off

The weekly activities had a roaring start with the help of the 'Broadbean' Theatre, who did a fantastic Jack and the Beanstalk workshop with an unusual twist......... where, one day, a beanstalk grows up through the middle of Mrs Giant’s pride and joy - her rose garden. Children used improvisation, voice work, songs and physical actions to help bring the story to a hilarious conclusion.

The children planted their own magic bean and made a castle-in-the-air support for the bean to grow up.

Kay added: "We are very grateful to Nina, Alex and Jimbob for giving up their time to do such a fantastic and engaging workshop; we know everyone enjoyed it.

"There is still plenty of time to sign up for the challenge. Call in and find out more, we would love to see you."

For more about the special events at Market Rasen, visit https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/events-and-activities/summer-reading-challenge-at-lincolnshire-libraries#Market-Rasen-Library[https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/events-and-activities/summer-reading-challenge-at-lincolnshire-libraries#Market-Rasen-Library and for regular events for children and adults visit https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/events-and-activities