Regency and George Orwell, a contrasting programme

In January the Humberside International Women's Club welcomed Joy and Dave Spreadborough and members of their Regency Dance Group at the first General meeting of the year.

The ladies of the club were given an enjoyable and captivating lecture about the history of the Regency period as well as the important etiquette of the day. Joy and Dave Spreadborough's talk and demonstration was aided by some splendidly dressed members of their Regency Dance group. Joy was entertaining the audience with singing and music of the period, ending her performance with dancing which was delightful to watch. Some of the ladies were more than happy to join the dancers and experience the Regency feeling!

The speaker for February was Prof. Richard Lane Keeble, a well renowned expert of George Orwell, on the subject of "Why George Orwell's 1984 is probably the most famous book of the last century."

Prof. Keeble has a way of drawing one in, entertaining his listeners with profound knowledge about George Orwell's life and works, in particular his novel "1984" which was first published in 1949 and has been translated into over 100 languages. In his view George Orwell uses a dark satiric humour throughout the novel as well as being very conscious of the power of language. Throughout the talk Prof. Keeble took a very academic approach of Orwell's work and finished the lecture with an exchange of questions and answers from the audience. It was a very insightful presentation, offering a choice of different perspectives and interpretations.

The next General meeting will take place Thurs 21 Mar, 10.00am for 10.30am start at Nettleton Village Hall. Our guest speaker will be Horace Liberty, covering the topic "Lincoln, Then and Now".

The Humberside International Women's Club is a friendship club, promoting friendship and support for women from international backgrounds or interests.

More information can be found under www.hiwc.org.uk