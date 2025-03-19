One Love - Reggae & Ska Festival Boston

The One Love - Boston Reggae and Ska Festival is set to ignite the town with a vibrant celebration of reggae and ska.

The festival is set to bring Caribbean culture to the town on Saturday, May 31, from 3pm-11pm at the iconic Gliderdrome.

This event promises an unforgettable day of live music, top-notch DJs, and authentic Caribbean cuisine.

The Gliderdrome, a historic venue with over 75 years of rich entertainment history, has been the home to countless legendary acts and is seen as the perfect location to host this all-day festival. With its unique, vintage charm and amazing acoustics, the Gliderdrome provides an intimate yet electric setting for music lovers of all kinds.

Live Bands Include: Xodus – a tribute to the legendary Bob Marley and The Wailers, bringing the spirit of reggae to life. Zeb Rootz is a dynamic reggae and roots band known for their soulful rhythms. Island Collective is a fusion of ska, reggae and Caribbean sounds that will keep the crowd dancing. Bridge to Ska is a ska band that blends classic and contemporary ska sounds, providing an energetic performance.

Special guest selectors are Smiler G, Selecta Coopes and Peter Gee who will bring the finest reggae and ska tunes to keep the energy high and the crowd moving all day long.

Caribbean food trucks will be on-site serving a range of authentic Caribbean delights. Savor the taste of jerk chicken, plantains, curry goat, and other island favorites as you soak in the music and atmosphere.

For tickets and more information go to: www.boston-reggae.com

Whether you are a lifelong fan of reggae and ska or a newcomer to the genres, you are invited not to miss out on the chance to experience a day full of positive vibes, great music, and delicious food.