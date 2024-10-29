Reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell to headline live at Lincoln Castle

Iconic British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will head to Lincolnshire next summer for a headline show Live at Lincoln Castle.

Fuelled by the unmistakable voice that propelled UB40 to more than 70 million record sales and 51 UK chart hits, Ali Campbell will bring his reggae magic to the iconic Lincoln Castle on Saturday June 21.

The band will be joined on the night by special guests Bitty McLean and Pato Banton.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday from lincolncastle.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Bitty McLean will be special guest for UB40 ft Ali Campbell when they headline Live at Lincoln Castle

Ali Campbell, UB40s original lead singer, says his current touring ensemble still captures the true spirit of UB40 resonating with audiences everywhere.

He said: “I think I’ve got the best reggae band in the world. They are all seasoned musicians, who have spent all their lives in professional bands, and I feel so confident with them."

With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, fans can expect a night filled with timeless classics that is sure to be unforgettable.

Special guest on the night will be British reggae singer and songwriter Bitty McLean. Bitty is renowned for his smooth voice and significant contributions to the genre during the 1990s, rising to fame with hit singles like It Keeps Rainin' and Standing on the Ground.

Pato Banton will open the show for UB40 ft Ali Campbell when they headline Live at Lincoln Castle

Opening the show will be British reggae artist Pato Banton who has captivated audiences for more than three decades with his infectious energy and uplifting messages. He is best known for his 1994 number-one hit Baby Come Back, a dynamic collaboration with UB40.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell join chart-topper Rag’n’Bone Man, pop sensation Olly Murs, punk pioneers The Stranglers and Buzzcocks, and Scottish rock legends Texas and Simple Minds among the headliners for Live at Lincoln Castle 2025 with more to be announced.

The headline concerts are part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “UB40 are true legends in the music world, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to Lincoln Castle. Their unique blend of reggae and pop has produced some of the most iconic songs of the past few decades, resonating with fans of all ages. We know this show will be another unforgettable night in such a stunning and historic venue.”

Cllr Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “Live at Lincoln Castle 2025 is shaping up to be epic. With initial tickets for some of the gigs already sold out and others selling fast, excited UB40 fans will have to get ready for when tickets go on sale later this week.”