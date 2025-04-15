Renowned medium TJ Higgs set to bring ‘Love Never Dies’ tour to Boston
Taking place on Thursday 8th May at 7.30pm, the show promises an evening of insight, connection and comfort as TJ shares messages from the other side with audience members. A well-known face in the world of mediumship, Higgs has appeared on television shows such as Psychic Private Eyes and worked closely with the late Colin Fry and Derek Acorah in productions like The Three Mediums.
Her shows are described by many as deeply emotional and transformative, with TJ offering what she calls "evidence-based mediumship"—where personal, specific messages bring both reassurance and peace to those navigating grief.
The Love Never Dies tour celebrates a quarter of a century in spiritual work for Higgs, whose warm and grounded style has helped her build a loyal following. Whether believers or simply curious, many attendees report leaving her shows feeling uplifted, connected, and more at ease with the unknown.
The Boston date is expected to draw a local crowd seeking comfort, curiosity, or simply the opportunity to witness a live medium at work. Tickets are on sale now through the Blackfriars Theatre box office and website.
For more information or to book, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.