Renowned medium TJ Higgs set to bring ‘Love Never Dies’ tour to Boston

By Victoria Burden
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 00:16 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Love Never Dies - An evening with TJ HiggsLove Never Dies - An evening with TJ Higgs
Love Never Dies - An evening with TJ Higgs
Spiritual connections and heartfelt messages are on the cards at Blackfriars Theatre next month as celebrated medium TJ Higgs brings her 25th anniversary tour, Love Never Dies, to Boston.

Taking place on Thursday 8th May at 7.30pm, the show promises an evening of insight, connection and comfort as TJ shares messages from the other side with audience members. A well-known face in the world of mediumship, Higgs has appeared on television shows such as Psychic Private Eyes and worked closely with the late Colin Fry and Derek Acorah in productions like The Three Mediums.

Her shows are described by many as deeply emotional and transformative, with TJ offering what she calls "evidence-based mediumship"—where personal, specific messages bring both reassurance and peace to those navigating grief.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Love Never Dies tour celebrates a quarter of a century in spiritual work for Higgs, whose warm and grounded style has helped her build a loyal following. Whether believers or simply curious, many attendees report leaving her shows feeling uplifted, connected, and more at ease with the unknown.

The Boston date is expected to draw a local crowd seeking comfort, curiosity, or simply the opportunity to witness a live medium at work. Tickets are on sale now through the Blackfriars Theatre box office and website.

For more information or to book, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.

Related topics:BostonTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice