Renowned medium TJ Higgs set to bring ‘Love Never Dies’ tour to Boston

Love Never Dies - An evening with TJ Higgs

Spiritual connections and heartfelt messages are on the cards at Blackfriars Theatre next month as celebrated medium TJ Higgs brings her 25th anniversary tour, Love Never Dies, to Boston.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Thursday 8th May at 7.30pm, the show promises an evening of insight, connection and comfort as TJ shares messages from the other side with audience members. A well-known face in the world of mediumship, Higgs has appeared on television shows such as Psychic Private Eyes and worked closely with the late Colin Fry and Derek Acorah in productions like The Three Mediums.

Her shows are described by many as deeply emotional and transformative, with TJ offering what she calls "evidence-based mediumship"—where personal, specific messages bring both reassurance and peace to those navigating grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Love Never Dies tour celebrates a quarter of a century in spiritual work for Higgs, whose warm and grounded style has helped her build a loyal following. Whether believers or simply curious, many attendees report leaving her shows feeling uplifted, connected, and more at ease with the unknown.

The Boston date is expected to draw a local crowd seeking comfort, curiosity, or simply the opportunity to witness a live medium at work. Tickets are on sale now through the Blackfriars Theatre box office and website.

For more information or to book, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.