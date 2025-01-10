Resolution to read at Rasen Library

Children enjoying the new learn to crochet class

Market Rasen Library had a busy time over the festive period and now they are looking forward to an even busier start to the new year.

With a range of one–off events, as well as access to thousands of books in the Lincolnshire Libraries’ collection, there are things for all ages to enjoy. Library manager, Kay Turnbull said: “New year, new book. Now is the time to start new habits and joining the library is completely free, so spread the word.

“Everything is so expensive these days; it’s nice to find something which costs nothing.” The energy outreach team from Citizens’ Advice returns with another of their drop-in sessions on Tuesday January 21, 11am to noon, offering support to help people stay on top of energy costs.

Regular surgeries with local police and councillors will also be taking place and, new this year, is support using the NHS app.

Local historian Caroline Foster is returning with her regular, first Saturday in the month family history Q&A sessions on February 1, as well as holding some special subject talks throughout the year.

This month, on Friday January 24, a representative from the RSPB will be in the library all day and on Saturday January 25, from 10.30am, the library will be taking part in the national Big Garden Birdwatch.

There are also the many regular, weekly clubs for children and adults. Kay added: “We are also excited to be offering a World Book Day costume exchange and an opportunity for people to create their own costumes in some special workshops. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back. Call in, sign up and pick up one of our handy what’s on leaflets.”