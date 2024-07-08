Revesby Country Fair brings daredevil delight to Lincolnshire with brand new attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers have announced a new main ring attraction, as well as a new activity for families to enjoy on 4th August

Revesby Country Fair, a popular Lincolnshire family day out, will wow audiences with a brand new attraction at this year’s show.

Dangerous Steve has been announced as a new main ring attraction for 2024, offering a fast-moving performance featuring quad bike and motorbike tricks, as well as breathtaking chainsaw stunts.

Visitors will also be able to marvel at Steve’s one-of-a-kind “roll over” stunt on his motorised monocycle - a unique and daring stunt that no one else in the world has performed on a genuine monocycle.

Dangerous Steve

For those who fancy something a bit slower paced, Nunny’s Farm has been announced as a new activity, offering animal handling and up close encounters with a variety of farm animals.

Visitors can enjoy hands-on experiences with all their favourite animals, from ponies and donkeys to rabbits and guinea pigs - as well as a few other surprise farmyard friends.

John Roe, Chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said:

“We’re excited to announce Dangerous Steve as one of our new main ring attractions this year. With his performance and daredevil stunts, including a blindfolded motorbike jump, he’s a real crowd pleaser.

Nunny's Farm

“We’ll also have the much-loved Nunny’s Farm at the show who will be bringing along a variety of furry friends - we’re looking forward to welcoming them for the first time.

“Tickets are available online now and are cheaper if you buy in advance, so we’d encourage everyone to secure their tickets to ensure they don’t miss out. Plus, you’ll also be able to skip the queues on the day, so it pays to plan ahead!”

As well as the brand new attractions, visitors to this year’s show will be able to enjoy traditional favourites including classic cars, vintage tractors, shire horses, show jumping and mounted fancy dress. Atkinson Action Horses will also be performing in the main ring with a show that promises to “thrill, excite and astonish”.

What’s more, the event promises its annual cooking, growing and flower competitions, plus live music, ‘have a go’ hobbies and the iconic ‘Revesby style’ terrier racing.

Revesby Country Fair Vintage Tractors

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online in advance, priced at £15 for adults, £5 for children (aged 5-16) and £35 for a family of five (two adults and up to three children).

On-the-day tickets will be priced at £16 for adults, £6 for children (aged 5-16) and £37.50 for a family of five (two adults and up to three children).

To find out more about Revesby Country Fair, or to book tickets, please visit revesbycountryfair.co.uk.