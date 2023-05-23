Revesby Country Fair returning with biggest ever show following record year

After its most successful year ever, one of Lincolnshire’s oldest events is set to return with its biggest ever offering to date.

This year’s Revesby Country Show will return on Sunday August 6, taking over the historic grounds of Revesby Estate, with a fantastic line-up of live entertainment, activities and country pursuits.

There will be a jam-packed schedule of attractions, displays and hobbies for all of the family, with more than 200 trade stands celebrating the best food, drink and crafts that Lincolnshire has to offer.

Headlining the event is the Bolddog Freestyle Motocross Display Team, and ‘Race the Estate’ also returns for its second year, with a series of running races for all ages and abilities around the picturesque parkland - organised by local coordinators, Trident Sports.

Visitors can also try their hand at archery, axe and knife throwing, clay pigeon shooting, flower arranging, climbing and much more. There will also be a wealth of judged produce, flower and cooking competitions, which anyone attending can enter.

Revesby regulars can enjoy return of the classic cars and vintage tractors in this year’s packed programme, as well as all the traditional equine favourites such as shire horses, mounted fancy dress and show jumping.

Dog lovers can also bring their well-behaved, four-legged friends and get them involved in dog agility events and dog shows. The day wouldn’t be complete without the traditional ‘Revesby style’ terrier racing too!

John Roe, Chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said: “After our most successful year yet in 2022, I’m thrilled to be in the midst of planning another fantastic, fun-filled show for 2023!

“It’s going to be a brilliant family day out, showcasing the very best that Lincolnshire has to offer.

“I’d love to encourage everyone to book their tickets online now for this highlight of the summer season - skip the queues on the day and walk straight in!”

Tickets for Revesby Country Fair 2023 are on sale now, priced at £15 for adults, £5 for children and £35 for a family of two adults and up to three children. Under 5s go free.

Applications for general trade stands, car stands and indoor craft stands are still available, but filling up fast. Catering stands are now full. Applications can be made through the Revesby Country Fair website at https://www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk/.

To find out more about ‘Race The Estate’, part of the Revesby Run series, visit www.tridentsportsevents.co.uk/race-the-estate.