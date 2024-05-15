Revesby Country Fair set to “thrill, excite and astonish” families this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Revesby Country Fair, a popular Lincolnshire family day out, will return this summer with crafts, country pursuits and cooking

Taking place at Revesby Park on Sunday 4th August, the much-loved country show will offer a fun-filled day of entertainment, activities and events.

This year’s packed programme boasts stunt horses and riders that have performed in hit TV shows, as well as traditional favourites including classic cars, vintage tractors, shire horses, show jumping and mounted fancy dress.

Atkinson Action Horses, this year’s headliners, are well-known for amazing audiences with their skill and energy and have appeared in major TV series’ including Peaky Blinders, The Witcher and Poldark.

Archery at Revesby Country Fair

With more than 200 traders and exhibitors expected, the event also promises its annual cooking, growing and flower competitions - which anyone can enter - plus live music, ‘have a go’ hobbies and the iconic ‘Revesby style’ terrier racing.

John Roe, Chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said:

“This year’s show is set to be a brilliant family day out, showcasing the very best food, drink and crafts that Lincolnshire has to offer. With a huge range of trade stands, performances and family activities, there’s something for everyone.

“We’re especially excited to welcome Atkinson Action Horses back in the ring, with a show that promises to ‘thrill, excite and astonish’.

“Tickets are on sale now and are slightly cheaper if you buy online in advance, so it pays to plan ahead - and you’ll skip the queues too.”

Revesby Country Fair is a dog-friendly event and visitors are invited to bring along their well-behaved, four-legged friends to take part in activities such as dog agility - a canine version of a horse cross country course - and classes that cater for all breeds.

Spectators can marvel at gundog scurries and chainsaw carving displays, and there will also be lots of hands-on activities to get involved with, including a climbing wall, face painting and aerial archery.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online in advance, priced at £15 for adults, £5 for children (aged 5-16) and £35 for a family of five (two adults and up to three children).

On-the-day tickets will be priced at £16 for adults, £6 for children (aged 5-16) and £37.50 for a family of five (two adults and up to three children).

Applications for general trade stands, car stands and indoor craft stands are still available, but filling up fast.

To find out more about Revesby Country Fair, or to book tickets and trade stands, please visit revesbycountryfair.co.uk.