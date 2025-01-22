Richard House care home launches nursing care services with Valentine's-Themed Open Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Richard House Care Home (https://www.richardhousecarehome.co.uk/) in Grantham is delighted to announce the launch of its new nursing care services.

To celebrate this significant milestone, the care home is hosting a Valentine's-themed Open Day on Thursday, February 13, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

This special event invites members of the local community to explore the enhanced facilities and services offered by Richard House. Guests will enjoy a warm welcome with food and refreshments, guided tours of the home, and an opportunity to meet the dedicated care team and management.

The highlight of the day will be a tour of the newly launched nursing care facilities, located on a dedicated nursing floor designed to provide high-quality, compassionate care for residents requiring additional support.

Richard House Care Home's Cinema Room, open to all residents!

Richard House Care Home is a 68-bed facility offering ensuite wet rooms, communal spaces, a cinema room, and a hair salon, all designed to enhance residents' comfort and quality of life. The addition of nursing care services further strengthens its commitment to providing tailored support for individuals with diverse care needs.

Event Details:

What: Valentine's-Themed Open Day Celebrating the Launch of Nursing Care Services

When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Exterior view of Richard House Care Home, situated in Grantham.

Where: Richard House Care Home, Beacon Lane, Grantham NG31 9DN

Why: To introduce new nursing care services and connect with the local community

This event is free and open to all. Whether you are exploring care options for a loved one or simply want to learn more about Richard House, this is an excellent opportunity to experience everything the home has to offer.

If you'd like more information, feel free to give us a call at 01476 607311 or drop us an email at [email protected] – we'd love to hear from you!