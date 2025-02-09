Rockin'em to perform at The Blue Room, Lincoln

International Rock'n'Roll trio 'Rockin'em' from Northamptonshire are set to bring their version of the music from the 1950's to Lincoln this February!

Rockin'em will be heading to the Blue Room located at The Lawn on Saturday 22nd February.

Rockin’em have been rockin’ the stage since 2008 and with over 600 shows under their belt, they have played at some of the most prestigious festivals and venues in Europe

Rockin’em deliver a dynamic and diverse performance that covers original songs and rare ’50s gems in their own style. The band have released four albums, appeared on BBC and independent radio shows and have made multiple TV appearances.

This is an exciting year for the group bring their latest album titled ’This is the Sound Of Rock’N’Roll’ out on the road, which already has become the band's most successful release to date!

Tickets are £13 pre-book and £15 on the door.

Doors open 7:30pm

Tickets available from: www.lawnlincoln.com/event-details/rockinem-1