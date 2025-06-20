Rod Pooley to play at Woodhall Spa

Rod Pooley

Our July concert will feature Rod Pooley and takes place on Friday July 4th. Rod Pooley was born in Welling, Kent in 1966, the youngest of three sons of Michael and Sheila Pooley.

Rod started playing the electronic organ at the age of seven. He studied under the very capable guidance of John Norris (Principal of the Southern Music Training Centre in Bromley). Rod furthered his playing skills taking up the piano aged ten. He was very fortunate to be taught the piano by a top London jazz pianist, James Fagg. This is without doubt why Rod is a very fluent jazz player. In his concerts he does play a vast mix of genres to cater for everybody's taste.

He passed the eleven plus and went to Chislehurst and Sidcup Grammar School. The school at that time had one of the largest Music departments in the UK, as well as three full orchestras. Rod performed solo in concert at the school in front of former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath, who was the Bexley MP, during that period. During and after full time education Rod won many accolades. These included in 1981 at 14 years of age - Young Theatre Organist of the Year. In 1985 and 1986 at 18 and 19 years of age - National Organist of the Year and in 1988 at 21 years of age - Yamaha Electone Festival Winner.

Rod has Grade 8 on Organ and Piano and went on to achieve a performance diploma on organ at just 17 years old.

He has worked with the Joe Loss Orchestra and the Ken Macintosh Big Band and has appeared with Curtis Stigers, Mike Reid and Jimmy Tarbuck.

Rod is now living in Grantham. This more central UK location makes it ideal for Rod to travel to the more Northern clubs as well as all over the UK. Rod and his fiancée Rhohima now own their own brand new Musical Instrument shop. Rod Pooley Music is situated in the town centre of Grantham at 14 Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire. NG31 6LT.

The store is the exclusive UK dealer for Böhm Organs and Keyboards. They are also dealers for Korg Digital Pianos and Keyboards. Alongside these fabulous ranges, the shop stocks Guitars, Ukuleles, Recorders, Amps, Guitar and Keyboard Accessories and Cases.

We always extend a warm welcome to our visitors - you will not be disappointed. Admission for visitors is £8.00 and the concert with Rod Pooley will take place on Friday 4th July, 2025 starting at 7.30 pm in Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6PZ.

Further information is available from Philip Groves, on 07419 998158, or visit the website www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk