Rollicking opera group returns to Louth

Scene from The Pirates of Penzance in Louth, 2015

Following the success of their 20th anniversary season last year, the New London Opera Group begins its third decade with an all-new production of one of Gilbert and Sullivan's best-loved operas, The Pirates of Penzance. The opera will be performed at the Riverhead Theatre, Louth on 19, 20 and 21 June. Since 2004 the group has developed a keen local following for its high energy productions of the Gilbert and Sullivan operas, any of which have gone on to win awards at the international G&S Festival.

The Pirates of Penzance, one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular operas tells the story of Frederic, apprenticed as a boy to a pirate crew, who renounces his life of crime and vows to livean honest life with his new love Mabel, but he soon learns that living on the right side of the law is not as easy as he'd thought. Especially not when his former crew, led by the fearsome Pirate King, arrive to make off with his new fiancé's sisters, incurring the wrath of a very modern Major-General! As the pirates prepare to do battle with the local constabulary,

Frederic wrestles with his conscience - will he stay loyal to his old crew, or help the Major-General put an end to the infamous Pirates of Penzance?

The opera brims with some of Arthur Sullivan's biggest and best tunes including the romantic waltz "Poor wan'dring one", the tongue-twisting “I am the very model of a modern

major-general" and the hilarious "A policeman’s lot is not a happy one", paired with WS Gilbert's razor-sharp witty lyrics and vivid characters. Brought to you by the award-winning team of Musical Director Alex Carpenter and Stage Director Chris Cann, The Pirates of Penzance is a swashbuckling summer treat.