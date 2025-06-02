Rollicking opera group returns to Louth
The Pirates of Penzance, one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular operas tells the story of Frederic, apprenticed as a boy to a pirate crew, who renounces his life of crime and vows to livean honest life with his new love Mabel, but he soon learns that living on the right side of the law is not as easy as he'd thought. Especially not when his former crew, led by the fearsome Pirate King, arrive to make off with his new fiancé's sisters, incurring the wrath of a very modern Major-General! As the pirates prepare to do battle with the local constabulary,
Frederic wrestles with his conscience - will he stay loyal to his old crew, or help the Major-General put an end to the infamous Pirates of Penzance?
The opera brims with some of Arthur Sullivan's biggest and best tunes including the romantic waltz "Poor wan'dring one", the tongue-twisting “I am the very model of a modern
major-general" and the hilarious "A policeman’s lot is not a happy one", paired with WS Gilbert's razor-sharp witty lyrics and vivid characters. Brought to you by the award-winning team of Musical Director Alex Carpenter and Stage Director Chris Cann, The Pirates of Penzance is a swashbuckling summer treat.