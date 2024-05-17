Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac set to bring acclaimed UK tour to Lincolnshire for two shows next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Personally endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself, tribute band, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac have kicked-off their new spring-summer 2024 UK tour and will play a live show at Skegness Embassy Theatre next month.

The group have notched up an impressive 125 million YouTube streams and played live to more than one million fans across the globe.

They will appear at Skegness Embassy on Thursday June 20.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, the act offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time (and one which has sold a staggering 120million albums worldwide).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac

The seven-piece band’s drummer Allan Cosgrove (aka Cos) said a new generation of Fleetwood Mac fans are emerging: “Almost halfway through (the tour) and we’re seeing capacity audiences nightly - we’ve all been absolutely amazed at the reception. It's very clear to us that there's a love for Fleetwood Mac in every auditorium. This year's setlist is really hot - all the Fleetwood Mac classics and we revisit a selection of tracks from all their greatest albums, from ‘Rumours’ and beyond, as well as including some early Peter Green era tracks too.”