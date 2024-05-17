Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac set to bring acclaimed UK tour to Lincolnshire for two shows next month
The group have notched up an impressive 125 million YouTube streams and played live to more than one million fans across the globe.
They will appear at Skegness Embassy on Thursday June 20.
Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, the act offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time (and one which has sold a staggering 120million albums worldwide).
The seven-piece band’s drummer Allan Cosgrove (aka Cos) said a new generation of Fleetwood Mac fans are emerging: “Almost halfway through (the tour) and we’re seeing capacity audiences nightly - we’ve all been absolutely amazed at the reception. It's very clear to us that there's a love for Fleetwood Mac in every auditorium. This year's setlist is really hot - all the Fleetwood Mac classics and we revisit a selection of tracks from all their greatest albums, from ‘Rumours’ and beyond, as well as including some early Peter Green era tracks too.”
For tickets go to: https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/rumours-of-fleetwood-mac/