Rutland Sinfonia in Oakham

Rutland Sinfonia welcome two local young g performers selected through auditions

Whether you enjoy live orchestral concerts on a regular basis… or it’s something totally new to you…

Don’t miss the Rutland Sinfonia’s “Young Musicians Showcase”, Saturday evening, the 8th of March, at Oakham School Chapel. Featuring some of the most popular classical music, performed by talented local students alongside performances by the Sinfonia.

Tickets – at just £10 – are available at Ticket Source.co.uk, or from Oakham Wines and Oundle Bookshop.

Rutland Sinfonia is approaching its 50th year of bringing high quality performances of popular and newer classical music to Rutland and the surrounding areas

Details at Rutland Sinfonia.org.uk