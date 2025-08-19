Santa Claus is coming to Dobbies’ Boston store

Festive events for the whole family this Christmas – from grotto experiences to wreath making workshops

This festive season, Santa is making a magical stop at Dobbies’ Boston store, and families are invited to join the celebrations. From exciting encounters with Santa himself to hands-on workshops and joyful family moments, Dobbies is the destination for festive fun this Christmas.

Kick off the season in style with Santa’s Arrival, a free-to-attend festive celebration taking place at Dobbies’ Boston store on Sunday 23 November. Join the excitement as Santa marks his arrival for the festive season with a morning of seasonal storytelling, community performances and festive cheer – the perfect way to start your Christmas countdown. Pre-booking is recommended for this experience.

Back by popular demand, Santa’s Grotto – this time with a North Pole adventure theme. Children at the Boston store will journey through a magical, ice-inspired world, playing polar games and enjoying festive activities before meeting Santa and receiving a special, age-appropriate gift. Running from 23 November to Christmas Eve, tickets start at £14 per child.

Dobbies’ Meet Santa experience will be returning this year at the Boston store, giving customers the chance to say hello to Santa, tell him any Christmas wishes, receive a gift and capture a photograph. This experience differs from Santa’s Grotto, and booking is encouraged but not essential. Meet Santa runs from 23 November to Christmas Eve, tickets are priced at £11 per child.

Four-legged family members are warmly welcome at Dobbies’ Boston store and Santa Paws, an event specifically designed for dogs, that is back and bigger than ever before. Due to its growing popularity, Dobbies has doubled the booking slots to meet unprecedented demand. Dogs will get the chance to visit Santa at Dobbies stores across the UK, take part in a sniff-ari game before getting a picture with Santa and taking home a tail-wagging gift. This experience is priced at £12.50 per dog and starts on Sunday 23 November right the way through to Christmas Eve.

In the restaurant, families can experience a magical morning at Santa’s Breakfast, where the little ones get the chance to spend time with Santa and his elves. Families will enjoy a breakfast fit for Santa before taking part in games and activities. They’ll then get to make their own winter character toy to name and take home. This experience at the Boston store starts on Saturday 29 November and runs through to Christmas Eve, prices start from £18 per child and from £9 per adult.

Join Dobbies’ Boston store for a fun and festive evening at its annual Christmas Shopping Night, taking place on Thursday 27 November. Tickets are pay what you can (£1, £2.50 or £5), with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer’s Research UK, Dobbies’ National Charity Partner. It’s the ultimate festive shopping experience, with live entertainment and community performances, grotto previews and a sneak peek at the Christmas menu in the restaurant. Attendees will also get the chance to explore and shop Dobbies brand-new festive décor with baubles, decorations, indoor and outdoor lighting, real look Christmas trees and plenty more to adorn your home this Christmas. There will also be special offers available on the night.

For adults looking to get creative, Dobbies’ Boston store is hosting a brand-newFestive Wreath Making and Afternoon Tea Experience. This event pairs together a Luxury Festive Afternoon Tea with a festive wreath making workshop. Dobbies’ Green Team will host the demonstration, giving attendees the chance to ask questions along the way and create a bespoke wreath that you can take home and enjoy. This event takes place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 November, priced at £55 per person.

Whether you're meeting Santa for the first time or keeping cherished traditions alive, Dobbies invites you to celebrate the season with sparkle, joy, and magical experiences for the whole family.

Tickets for the Christmas events at Dobbies’ Boston store go on sale to members on Monday 4 August and to other customers on 18 August. Families are encouraged to visit the website to reserve their spot, www.dobbies.com/events.

