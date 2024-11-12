Santa Paws returns to South Lincolnshire: Fostering Community Spirit at Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s Christmas Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is thrilled to announce the return of its cherished Santa Paws event at the South Lincolnshire Centre on Saturday 14th December.

This heartwarming celebration is a perfect opportunity to foster community spirit during the Christmas season, bringing together local dog owners and their furry friends for a day filled with joy and connection.

Once again, Santa Paws will be available to meet dogs and their families, capturing magical Christmas moments with professional photos. Each ticket includes a delightful digital image and a festive treat for every pooch, ensuring that all furry attendees feel the Christmas spirit.

Guests can enjoy delicious seasonal treats and warm drinks, making this event a wonderful chance to connect with the community.

Santa Paws at Jerry Green Dog Rescue

“We are so excited to bring back Santa Paws to South Lincolnshire this year,” said Joanne Hickson, Centre Manager at Jerry Green Dog Rescue. “This event is all about fostering community spirit and celebrating the bond between dogs and their owners during this festive season. We can’t wait to see everyone come together to spread some Christmas cheer! Every ticket purchased will not only create wonderful memories but also help us continue our vital work. Together, we can make a difference for dogs in need this Christmas."

All proceeds from this annual event will go directly to Jerry Green Dog Rescue, helping to fund vital programmes for dogs in need. By joining the charity at this event, you’ll be helping them to continue to provide care, love, and rehoming support for countless dogs throughout the region.

This festive gathering at Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s South Lincolnshire Centre promises to strengthen community ties while supporting a worthy cause. Tickets priced at £7 are available for purchase online in advance at Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s website, and with limited slots available, the Charity advises you to secure your spot for this magical day before they sell-out. To purchase tickets for Jerry Green Dog Rescue's South Lincolnshire Santa Paws event, head to: www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/event/south-lincolnshire-santa-paws/

Jerry Green Dog Rescue will also be holding a Santa Paws event at their North Lincolnshire site in Broughton on Sunday 1st December. Tickets for the North Lincolnshire event are available here: www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/event/north-lincolnshire-santa-paws/