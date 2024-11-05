Say ho ho hello to Santa at Dobbies’ Boston store

Dobbies’ Boston store is unveiling its brand-new Meet Santa experience, where families can meet Santa, capture a photo and receive a gift.

Meet Santa launches on Saturday 7 December and is running at Dobbies’ Boston store until Tuesday 24 December, priced at £8.99 per child. Taking place in the heart of the store, and customers will have the chance to spend time with Santa, talk about their wishes and even share a favourite Christmas story.

Each child will receive an age-appropriate wrapped present from Santa to mark the special occasion, with the option to pre-select the gift when booking the experience on the website. Walk ins are also welcome.

To ensure these magical moments are captured, professional digital photographs are available to purchase at Dobbies. Parents can take home cherished memories of their children meeting Santa, perfect for reliving the magical moment for years to come, with a 15% discount available on photos pre-booked.

Ayesha Nickson, Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager worked with the wider team to develop Dobbies’ Meet Santa experience in Boston and is excited to give families a magical moment. She said: “Christmas at Dobbies is all about creating experiences that families can cherish. Our Meet Santa event offers an accessible way for children to share the joy of the season with Santa himself.

“I have so many fond recollections of meeting Santa as a little girl, and it brings me great joy to bring those same feelings to children visiting Dobbies’ Boston store. We hope that families have a wonderful time at our Meet Santa event and soak up the festivities at Dobbies.”

Customers are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment. To find out more about timings and bookings, visit www.dobbies.com/events