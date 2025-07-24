School’s out for summer – Here’s what’s happening at Marshall’s Yard

The summer holidays are here, bringing long sunny days, family time, and plenty of opportunities to make lasting memories. Whether you are planning fun-filled days out or quality time in the comfort of your own home, Marshall’s Yard has got you covered with all things fun.

From exciting family events to must-have summer home essentials, get ready for a season full of smiles and memories for the whole family to remember.

Kickstarting the fun on Saturday, August 2nd, Marshall’s Yard will host its monthly Independent Quarter Artisan Market. Set along the central pathway in the centre’s car park, the market will feature 19 independent traders showcasing a unique range of handcrafted artisan goods.

But that’s just the beginning! Marshall’s Yard is rolling out the red carpet for some extra-special guests, ready to bring magical moments and unforgettable memories to Gainsborough.

Last year's Lunchfest at Marshall's Yard

Get ready for character-filled fun - Bluey will be spreading cheer at Marshall’s Yard on Saturday, August 16th, from 11am to 1pm for fun photo opportunities.

Later in the month, the centre welcomes the award-winning Mr Shiny, crowned the UK’s Children’s Entertainer of the Year 2023. Mr Shiny will bring his signature mix of laughter and magic on Saturday, August 30th, performing four 20-minute shows at 11am, 11:40am, 12:20pm, and 1pm — guaranteed fun for both kids and grown-ups alike!

And what better way to round off the month than with food? The ever-popular Lunch Fest Food & Drink Festival returns on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th August, running from 11am to 4pm each day.

This foodie favourite will feature over 20 vendors offering delicious global street food, alongside live entertainment, music, family fun, free face painting, and more!

A busy diary of events at Marshall's Yard this summer

If you’re looking to create summer fun in your own backyard B&M has everything you need to create the ultimate sunshine spot. From trampolines and slides to paddling pools – when the sun shines (fingers crossed) you’ll be ready to soak it up in style.

For those who like crafting, The Works has a wide range of arts and crafts materials suitable for all ages – perfect for sparking creativity or keeping the kids entertained on a rainy day.

When it’s time for food, M&S Foodhall has your picnic baskets and BBQs sorted with crowd-pleasing nibbles, tasty treats, and summer staples for gatherings with friends and family.

Please keep an eye on the website for any event changes. Visit https://www.marshallsyard.co.uk or follow on social media.