Science, Stars and a Bit of Theatrical Spark: Two unmissable shows at Blackfriars

Blackfriars Theatre in Boston isn’t just about musicals, comedy and community talent—it’s also your gateway to the stars, to scientific secrets, and to a whole lot of fun.

This year, the little theatre with a big heart is pulling out all the stops to bring science alive on stage with two unique events for curious minds of all ages.

First up, on Sunday 6th April at 2pm, the acclaimed duo of astrophysicist Ian Hall FRAS and exoplanet researcher Charlotte Alexandra FRAS return with a brand-new instalment of their cosmic live show, Wonders of the Universe: The Next Chapter. After selling out last time they landed in Boston, they’re back to take us even further into the mysteries of space and time—complete with spectacular visuals, atmospheric music, and storytelling that makes even quantum physics feel accessible. It’s a perfect afternoon for dreamers, science buffs, and anyone who's ever looked up at the night sky and wondered what’s out there.

Then, for those who prefer their science with a side of mess, mayhem and magic, look no further than Top Secret – The Magic of Science on Saturday 6th September at 2.30pm. This high-energy, interactive show fuses dazzling magical illusions with real scientific principles. Think live experiments, colourful chaos and plenty of laughs—ideal for budding scientists, aspiring magicians, and the young at heart. It’s educational, yes, but no one said science couldn’t be fun (or loud)!

The team from Top Secret - The Magic of Science with some explosive fun this September

These two shows are part of Blackfriars’ wider mission to make theatre accessible, surprising and full of variety. Whether you're raising the next Einstein or just fancy something a bit different on a weekend afternoon, these events are bound to spark joy—and maybe even a few ‘aha!’ moments.

Tickets are selling fast, so don't hang about. Science (and seating) waits for no one.