Sean Webster supported by two great Lincolnshire musicians rocks the Flying Circus Crowds

The audience loved Sean’s raspy blues voice and great guitar playing, even coping with a bit of laryngitis, with the excellent guitar work of Erwin Java backed by the strong and solid blues/rock beat from Phil & Greg.

The setting of The Flying Circus was a great venue, with excellent sound and lighting, which didn’t suffer from Dutch disease (i.e. talking over the band) which Sean greatly appreciated.

The set included several songs from the new ‘Java/Webster’ album including ‘Fire On My Wheels’ with its foot stomper beat, great lyrics from Sean and great heavy drumming from Phil, ‘Coming Home to the Blues’ with Erwin on lead guitar with Phil on backing vocals which transcended into a guitar riff exchange between Sean and Erwin!.

Sean Webster Band Live at The Flying Circus (photo by Chris Roberts/Widerview Visual Media)

Also, in the new song section was ‘Hey Woman’ which according to Sean is the most difficult song in the set, due to his voice issues. This started at a slower laid-back pace with passionate vocals and Erwin with great blues guitar, with a very slow melodic finish, which was wildly received from the very appreciative audience.

From the next Sean Webster Band release in the Summer was an even newer song with ‘Not You and Me’ with its solid beat from Phil & Greg, earthy vocals from Sean and great guitar work from both of them.