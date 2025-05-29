Second annual culture conference to celebrate the power of storytelling

The second annual Cultural Conference is coming up in June

The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership has announced its second annual Culture Conference, set to take place on Wednesday 25 June from 10am until 4pm at the South Holland Centre in Spalding.

Organised by the Partnership, comprising of Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council, the conference will delve into the vibrant cultural landscape of the region with the theme of storytelling. It will also celebrate the exciting launch of “Story Tellers”, the Partnership’s Arts Council England funded National Portfolio Organisation project.

Attendees can expect a day of insightful discussions, collaborative opportunities and a chance to share the narratives that make the sub-region special. The afternoon will be dedicated to networking, allowing for better understanding of the sector and to explore contributions to the area’s key cultural frameworks: Culture for All, Cultural Infrastructure, Culture for Health and Wellbeing, and Cultural Places.

The conference will feature a keynote address from Claire Buckley, Programme Lead at Julie’s Bicycle, a leading charity working on sustainability in arts and culture. To make the day even more personal, attendees are invited to share an image and a sentence showcasing a creative success they've achieved in the past year.

There are also lightning pitch opportunities for attendees to share their stories and promote their work. Fifteen delegates will have the chance to speak to the conference about their recent work and plans for the year ahead. These spots will be allocated on a first come first served basis and can be selected in the 'add-ons' section during the online registration.

Councillor Graham Marsh, East Lindsey District Council's representative on the NPO culture board, Councillor Sarah Sharpe, Boston Borough Council's representative on the NPO culture board, and Councillor Elizabeth Sneath, South Holland District Council's representative on the NPO culture board, said:

"After the success of last year’s event we are delighted to be holding another Culture Conference in South and East Lincolnshire, to bring together our cultural community and hear their inspiring stories of how they are making a difference across the sub-region.

“The power of storytelling is fundamental to understanding and celebrating our shared heritage and future aspirations and this conference provides the perfect platform for connection, strengthening the shared cultural landscape of our part of the county. We hope to see and hear lots of local arts, culture and heritage organisations there on the day to share their journeys, learnings and opportunities together.”

To find out more or to book a place at the Culture Conference, visit 2025cultureconference.eventbrite.co.uk. More information on Story Tellers is available at www.story-tellers.co.uk.