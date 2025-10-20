Sell-out fireworks event returns to Springfields

Springfields Designer Outlet’s much-anticipated Fireworks & Music Spectacular is back with a bang!

The high-quality, professional fireworks event lands on Guy Fawkes Night, on Wednesday 5th November 2025. Promising to be a treat for spectators, the dazzling displays over Springfields Festival Gardens will be set to music and lights.

This year's performance celebrates Springfields becoming Lincolnshire's latest RHS Partner Garden, and the only major outlet destination to achieve this accolade. Set to the theme of the gardens through the seasons, ticketholders can expect booms and blooms with a visual spectacle like nowhere else, which Springfields says will be one of the biggest and best displays to date.

A wide range of hot food and beverage options will also be available for spectators in the fireworks arena, opening two hours before the performance.

An aerial view of a previous Fireworks & Music Spectacular at Springfields

Tickets must be purchased in advance online. This year’s event ispriced at just £9 per adult and £6 per child. As this annual event has been a sell-out for many years, Springfields has advised that tickets are likely to sell out ahead of the event once more. Customers are encouraged to visit the event booking webpage at www.springfieldsoutlet.co.uk to pre-book tickets and avoid disappointment.

Adam Whittaker, Retail Marketing Manager at Springfields Designer Outlet said,

“We are proud to once again host the annual Springfields Fireworks & Music Spectacular, and we’re aiming for this year’s event to be one of the biggest and best in the region!

“It’s an event that’s perfect for every age group and a great way to end a family day out with great food and top brands ahead of the festive season. We look forward to welcoming those from the local community and further afield for an evening of celebration this Fireworks Night.”

A busy shopping mall at Springfields Deisgner Outlet

On event day, gates open at 5 pm, the Spectacular performance begins at 7 pm, and Springfields stores will remain open until 8 pm. The later closing time allows visitors to shop at over 55 outlet stores, with up to 60% off the standard retail price.

The Fireworks & Music Spectacular sparks the start of a busy, end-of-year calendar at Springfields for customers to enjoy.

Late Night Shopping commences on Wednesday 12th November, through to Saturday 20th December and until 8 pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Late night Shopping includes Saturdays at Springfields until 8 pm for the first time, providing more opportunities for before to start your festive shopping. Stores including M&S Outlet, Levi’s, Joules, Next, Molton Brown and more. Restaurants also open late include the Petalo Lounge café bar and The Parlour Restaurant.

The ever-popular Double Discount Wednesdays promotion will also return, where VIP shoppers can get double their special discount - exclusively at Springfields - changing the discount from an extra 10% to 20% off their shop at selected stores. The promotion is valid each Wednesday from 12th November to 17th December inclusive, from 6 until 8 pm. Participating stores include The Cosmetics Company Store, Raging Bull, Ben Sherman, Crew Clothing Company, and many more to be announced. Shoppers can sign up to become a VIP for free by downloading the Springfields app.

A previous year's Spectacular at Springfields

Last but by no means least, the Springfields Black Friday Event will return, centred around the main date itself on Friday, 28th November, giving shoppers the chance to secure bigger savings than usual in the lead up to and following Black Friday.

Other events this year includeThe SpringfieldsWinter Wonderland Walkand the much-anticipated return of The Springfields Christmas Lights Switch On, with further details set to be announced.

More details and tickets for Fireworks & Music Spectacular can be purchased on the Springfields website by visiting www.springfieldsoutlet.co.uk