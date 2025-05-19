Shed Stories comes to Boston
Marketing and Outreach Manager for Blackfriars, Victoria Burden recently visited the Boston Men’s Shed and was struck by the parallels between the show and the real-life environment. “I went to see Shed Stories at Lincoln Arts Centre having never heard of the Men’s Shed movement,” said Victoria. “I was blown away by how it captured the spirit of community and storytelling. Then, visiting Boston Men’s Shed myself, it all made even more sense. There was the smell of sawdust in the air, a beautifully crafted bench ready for delivery, and a real sense of camaraderie.”
Boston Men’s Shed is located at Unit 6 Mayflower units on Lealand Way in Boston and is run entirely by volunteers. Open two days a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays), it currently supports around 16 members, with a wide range of skills and interests. The group undertakes woodworking projects, community repairs, and enjoys socialising in a safe and friendly environment.
Charity Secretary Ian Johnstone shared more about the group: “The shed has proven benefits to both physical and mental health by reducing social isolation, increasing confidence, encouraging teamwork and learning new skills, and most importantly, being around like minded people.”
In the last year, the Boston Men’s Shed has created outdoor games for local charities, benches and planters for schools. They welcome new members with or without prior experience in DIY, and they’ve had a particularly positive impact on retired individuals, people recovering from illness, and carers looking for community.
Casson & Friends’ Shed Stories takes place at Blackfriars Theatre on Tuesday 20th May at 7pm, and is a rare opportunity to see the world of Men’s Sheds brought to life on stage. Tickets are just £5 and are available from blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk.
“We’re so pleased that members of Boston Men’s Shed will be coming to see the show,” says Victoria. “It’s their stories, their world, their laughter and generosity that inspired this work. It’s not just a show—it’s a tribute to the power of community.”