Shed Stories comes to Boston

A busy Thursday at the Men's Shed

Blackfriars Theatre is proud to be hosting a special performance of Shed Stories, a heartfelt and humorous new show inspired by the Men’s Shed movement and the stories of its members. The show, created by Casson & Friends, brings together real-life accounts of Shedders from across the UK. But it’s not just theatre—it’s storytelling, dance, and connection, woven together in a way that captures the spirit of these unique spaces where men come together to work, chat, and support one another.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marketing and Outreach Manager for Blackfriars, Victoria Burden recently visited the Boston Men’s Shed and was struck by the parallels between the show and the real-life environment. “I went to see Shed Stories at Lincoln Arts Centre having never heard of the Men’s Shed movement,” said Victoria. “I was blown away by how it captured the spirit of community and storytelling. Then, visiting Boston Men’s Shed myself, it all made even more sense. There was the smell of sawdust in the air, a beautifully crafted bench ready for delivery, and a real sense of camaraderie.”

Boston Men’s Shed is located at Unit 6 Mayflower units on Lealand Way in Boston and is run entirely by volunteers. Open two days a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays), it currently supports around 16 members, with a wide range of skills and interests. The group undertakes woodworking projects, community repairs, and enjoys socialising in a safe and friendly environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity Secretary Ian Johnstone shared more about the group: “The shed has proven benefits to both physical and mental health by reducing social isolation, increasing confidence, encouraging teamwork and learning new skills, and most importantly, being around like minded people.”

Boston Men's Shed - where are cup of tea and a chat are always on the to-do-list!

In the last year, the Boston Men’s Shed has created outdoor games for local charities, benches and planters for schools. They welcome new members with or without prior experience in DIY, and they’ve had a particularly positive impact on retired individuals, people recovering from illness, and carers looking for community.

Casson & Friends’ Shed Stories takes place at Blackfriars Theatre on Tuesday 20th May at 7pm, and is a rare opportunity to see the world of Men’s Sheds brought to life on stage. Tickets are just £5 and are available from blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk.

“We’re so pleased that members of Boston Men’s Shed will be coming to see the show,” says Victoria. “It’s their stories, their world, their laughter and generosity that inspired this work. It’s not just a show—it’s a tribute to the power of community.”