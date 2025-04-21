Side-splitting laughter at The Broadbent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I went along to The Broadbent Theatre to take a sneak peek at a rehearsal for the upcoming Lindsey Rural Players production of ‘Old actors never die, they simply lose the plot’ and was blown away by the characterisation and humour.

Consisting of fabulous one-liners and a cast of strongly drawn comic figures such as retired theatrical luvvies, a sinister Russian henchman and a strong and passionate Russian henchwoman!, the plot centres around the womanising of Edmund Sullivan (played flamboyantly by Keith Winnard) and the trouble it leads him and others into.

With his three ex-wives all wading in and ganging up on him at times, it was great to see a play that features so many excellent female parts, so convincingly portrayed by Sian Rees, Ruth Andrews and Mary Scott. These characters’ sharp-witted conversations act as a commentary on events, each other and, particularly, their ex-husband and, along with the increasingly crazy events, provide the comic heart of the play.

I spoke to Natalie Anderton who plays the part of Marcia, a star-struck housekeeper at the retirement home in which the play is set, who came along to open auditions for the Broadbent Panto in 2024 and has simply “never left”, taking part in all LRP productions since then and “absolutely loving it”.

Ashley Wingham and Sian Rees in rehearsal for 'Old actors never die'

Natalie is thoroughly enjoying the role of Marcia, who goes through some dramatic events - well, it’s not every day you get kidnapped! and recommends anyone who wants to be involved in theatre, to go for it at The Broadbent, whether backstage or treading the boards, the theatre is “amazing” and “like a family”.

Specially chosen by Gail Dennis, the director, as a “very funny” play by a great playwright, Lynn Brittany, Gail is very pleased with how the play is shaping up, particularly with the actors’ comic timing. She commented on how, after weeks of rehearsal, the cast are “still laughing”.

Ashley Wingham is playing the retired thespian Walter and is performing with Lindsey Rural Players for the first time although he has performed in musical theatre for many years as well as with Scothern Players.

He said that now the scripts have been put down the humour really comes out. “The characterisations are really well drawn and the characters all interact so well together”. Ruth Andrews who, on the other hand, has acted at The Broadbent for over thirty years is playing the part of Rebecca, one of Ed’s ex-wives, concurs, saying that the play’s colourful and varied characters make it “so much more than a simple farce."

Sian Rees, Mary Scott and Ruth Andrews in rehearsal as the three ex-Mrs Sullivans

So, if you enjoy being thoroughly entertained and amused and are in need of some side-splitting humour, head along to The Broadbent on the 9th, 10th, 16th or 17th of May for this comic treat. Suitable for anyone who enjoys a laugh-out-loud evening in this fantastic, quirky little theatre in the heart of rural Lincolnshire.