Silent Clubbing - Pop up Silent Disco returns to Grimsby

Guests can dance the night away with wireless headphones, with a choice of 3 x award winning DJs, choosing between multiple live DJ channels, each spinning a different mix of crowd-pleasing tunes.
Whether you’re into 60s, 70s and 80s retro tunes, 90s and 00s club classics or cheesy pop, there’s a channel to suit every taste – and the freedom to switch whenever the mood strikes.
Unlike traditional club nights, a silent disco offers a unique twist: the room may look quiet, but the energy is electric as dancers sing, laugh, and groove together in perfect (and sometimes not-so-perfect) harmony.
Event Details:
Venue: Grimsby Central Hall
Date: Saturday, September 27
Time: Doors Open at 7pm - The DJ team take to the stage at 8pm until 11pm
Tickets: Access ticket links via our website - www.SilentClubbing.co.uk
Age Restrictions: This is an Over 18 event only.
Don’t miss out on one of Grimsby’s most unforgettable nights – a chance to dance like nobody’s watching (because everyone’s wearing headphones!).