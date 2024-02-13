Simply Barbra, an homage to Barbra Streisand, the greatest diva of them all! Lincoln, March 13th.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He receives ecstatic reviews that Barbra herself would kill for! TICKETS £20, £16 concessions, available from southsidelincs.com and on the door.

Steven Brinberg writes and stars as Simply Barbra which is updated annually as he travels the U.S. with the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared by invitation from the late Marvin Hamlisch with the Symphony Orchestras of Dallas, Milwaukee, Buffalo and Norfolk, and with Barbara Cook and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

Simply Barbra

Mr Brinberg performed at Stephen Sondheim's birthday concert at the Library of Congress; at Carnegie Hall with Uptown Express; and on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl with Whoopi Goldberg.

Simply Barbra has toured Australia and Asia twice, had three record breaking seasons at the Edinburgh Festival and West End runs at the Arts and Playhouse Theatres.

*2 time MAC and Bistro award winner*

Musical Director: Nathan Martin

https://www.tiktok.com/@simplybarbratiktok

“He’s been doing Streisand so long, he’s better at it than she is!”- New York Times

Advertisement

Advertisement

“ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!….affectionate and wickedly funny!” - Time Out NY

“A delicious combination of bitchiness, genuine admiration and incisive comic timing” - The Times