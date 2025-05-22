Skegness friends take on 70-mile challenge to honour best friend and raise awareness for young suicide prevention

In memory of their best friend, Thomas 'Fordie' Ford, who tragically lost his life to suicide at the age of 21, a group of eight young men from Skegness are embarking on a 70-mile walk to raise funds and awareness for Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fordie became one of the 12 men who lose their lives to suicide every day in the UK, and his friends are determined to ensure no more families experience the pain of losing a loved one to suicide. To honour Fordie's life, they will begin their journey on Friday, 13th June from Headingley, Leeds, where Fordie studied at university, and finish on Saturday, 14th June, the day Fordie would have turned 25, at his beloved football club, Everton.

The walk, totalling 70 miles, will serve as both a tribute to Fordie's memory and an opportunity to raise awareness for the vital work of Papyrus, the national charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide. Suicide is the leading cause of death for young people under 35 in the UK, and Papyrus is committed to providing support and resources for those affected by suicide, helping to prevent more young lives from being lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don't want any more families to suffer the pain we’ve felt. Fordie was more than a statistic. He was a friend, a son, a brother. And we want to honour his life by making a difference," said the group of friends.

Will,Sam,Jovi and Jordan

The team will walk a gruelling 70 miles in just two days, pushing themselves physically and mentally to raise as much money as possible for Papyrus. All donations to this cause will go directly to the charity to fund its critical work in saving young lives.

Donations are greatly appreciated, and every contribution makes a difference. To support the team and help raise awareness for this vital cause, please visit the donation page below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/fordies-footsteps-a-walk-to-remember

About Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fordie

Papyrus is a national charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide in the UK. They provide confidential support to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide and offer advice to families and professionals working with young people. With suicide being the biggest killer of young people under 35 in the UK, Papyrus is working to create a society that speaks openly about suicide, providing resources and guidance to save young lives.