Sky’s the limit for those wanting to support local hospitals charity
Do you fancy taking a big leap to help support patients and staff at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals?
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has places for those wanting to take on a skydiving challenge. Are you brave enough to take to the skies of Lincolnshire and jump from 15,000 feet?
You'll have the chance to experience a 120mph freefall and up to seven minutes under canopy, whilst harnessed to one of the British Skydiving qualified instructors.
The dive is due to take place at Hibaldstow Airfield on Saturday 13 July.
Sally Clarke who works as a Pharmacy Technician on the Intensive Care Unit at Lincoln County Hospital is getting ready to take the giant leap. Sally is due to celebrate her 60th birthday this year and has set herself a list of challenges including a sky dive.
Sally said: “I have set myself the challenge of doing a sky dive this year, but I also see this as an opportunity to say thank you to the hospital teams who cared for my parents before they passed away.
“In my work I get to see every day the incredible difference that the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity makes for patients and colleagues. I know that the money that I and others raise will be used to fund the additional extras to elevate the work of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust that cannot be provided by the NHS.”
Charity Manager, Ben Petts, added: “This is the third year we have organised this event. Previous feedback has been out of this world.
“Registration is £70 and we ask that you raise a minimum of £300 to take part in the event. We will be with you throughout the process and will be on hand to offer advice and support your fundraising.
“This really is a brilliant opportunity to not only take on a personal challenge, but also support our charity and know that you are helping to make a real difference.”
More information about the challenge is available on the charity’s website https://www.ulhcharity.org.uk/Event/charity-skydive-2024. If you have any questions, please contact the Charity Team on 01522 572221 or email [email protected]