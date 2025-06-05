Sleaford 1940s Day

By Stephanie Goodland
Contributor
Published 5th Jun 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 10:48 BST

It is not long now until the exciting, annual Sleaford 1940s Day event!

The event will be brought to you by Sleaford Town Council in partnership with the William Alvey C of E School which will be held at the School on Saturday 28th June 2025, from 11.00am to 4.00pm. The Compere for the day will the Sleaford Town Crier.

Entry to the event will be free of charge, with free attractions! Service dogs only are permitted.

Come along in your 1940s/vintage style clothes and be in with a chance of winning a special trophy to keep forever! There will be an adult category, a children's category and a family category.

Sleaford 1940s Day EntertainersSleaford 1940s Day Entertainers
The attractions and entertainment included on the day will be:

Performances by Miss Sarah-Jane, The Blighty Belles, Alan Jackson, Millers Magic Big Band and The 40’s Home Front.

Horse carriage rides.

Historic vehicles.

Air raid shelter tours.

Living history re-enactments.

Morris Dancers.

“Dig For Victory” plant and grow your own veg

Punch and Judy shows.

Balloon modelling.

Bouncy castles.

Trade stalls.

Food and drink stalls.

Vintage games

Face Painting

1940s/vintage style hairstylist

Demonstrations.

Animals.

Vintage children’s fair ride

Deckchairs.

Bring a picnic and enjoy the day with your family and friends! It will be a day to remember!

There will be disabled parking on site and toilet facilities.

There are several car parks close by which can be found at Eastgate Car Park, Cogglesford Mill and the NKDC Car Park (please check the signs and payment machines in the car parks).

For further information please contact the Sleaford Town Council office on 01529 303456 or email [email protected]

