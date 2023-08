From Thursday 24th Aug until Sunday 27th August, the Sleaford and District Twinning Association will be hosting our good friends from our two twin towns, Marquette-Lez-Lille in France and Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf in Germany, here in Sleaford.

All the guests will be staying with local families, as we do when we visit them. It promises to be a fun weekend catching up with old friends and meeting new members.

If you happen to meet any of our guests in town, be sure to say ‘Bonjour’ or ‘Guten Tag’ and welcome them to Sleaford.