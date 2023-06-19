Sleaford Choral to perform summer concert

St Denys' Church, Sleaford.

Starting at 7.30pm in St Denys’ Church in Sleaford Market Place, the major work in Sleaford Choral’s programme is the cantata, ‘Hiawatha's Wedding Feast’ (Coleridge-Taylor), a piece which is now rarely performed but was as popular as ‘The Messiah’ (Handel) during much of the 20th century.

In contrast, the choir will also perform well-known songs from hit musicals in two medleys, ‘Porgy & Bess’ (Gershwin) and ‘On Broadway’ (Rogers and Hammerstein). In addition, there will be a selection of shorter choral pieces, as well as instrumental solos. According to the group, there really will be something for everyone within the repertoire for this summer concert.

The conductor will be Musical Director, Rowland Lee, and Sleaford Choral are also very pleased to welcome Rosemary Field as accompanist for the evening. Rosemary is organist at Worksop Priory and accompanies many choirs at concerts in the region.

Sadly, personal circumstances mean that soloist, Jeffrey Blewett, is unable to take part as planned. Sleaford Choral tenor Lew Paterson will perform the solo, ‘Onaway! Awake, Beloved!’ in Jeff’s place.

Tickets are £10, purchased on the door, or from any member of the Society. The ticket price includes a finger buffet at the interval; refreshments (wine and soft drinks) will also be available, which are not part of the ticket price. Under 16’s (accompanied) are admitted free of charge.