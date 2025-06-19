Sleaford Choral's Summer Rhapsody

Choir with conductor, Rowland Lee

After the huge success of Sleaford Choral’s Requiem Concert in April, their Summer Rhapsody concert will take place on Saturday June 28th in St. Denys’ Church, Market Place, Sleaford.

Summer Rhapsody includes a very wide and varied programme of music which will definitely include something for everyone. The programme includes music from a wide range of genres and time periods- Mendelssohn to Queen, Elizabethan madrigals to Guys and Dolls, spirituals to Simon & Garfunkel! Performances will be arranged as solos, small groups, instrumentals and whole choir singing.

The conductor will be Musical Director, Rowland Lee, and Sleaford Choral are also very pleased to welcome Ed Wellman once again as piano/organ accompanist for the evening.

Concert begins at 7.30pm and will end at approximately 9.45pm, with an interval.

Requiem concert in April 2025

Tickets are £10, available online at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sleaford-choral-society/t-lnqneja

or can be purchased on the door.

The ticket price includes a programme and refreshments (wine and soft drinks) will also be available for purchase. Under 16’s (accompanied) are admitted free of charge.