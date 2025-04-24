Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sleaford Library will be helping to celebrate the rich local history of our county at the first Lincolnshire Libraries Local History Festival.

This new history festival will travel across the county's vast rural landscapes, covering the Wolds and Coast, the Fens, the Kestevens and the Lincoln Cliff, seeing renowned east midlands historians present their discoveries in your local Lincolnshire libraries.

With over 50 events running throughout May, including talks, guided walks, exhibitions and family activities, you'll explore wartime Lincolnshire, discover community memories, and step back into its trade past.

As part of the festival, Sleaford Library will be hosting a talk by local author, Mick Lake, entitled ‘Lincolnshire - True Tales from History’ on Friday May 23, 2.30pm-3.30pm. Mick will be sharing fascinating stories of Sleaford and the surrounding areas that include tragic or bizarre events that happened to Lincolnshire folk in days gone by. Booking a place is essential via email at [email protected]

Nicola Rogers, partnership manager at Lincolnshire Libraries said: “As part of Local and Community Month we wanted to celebrate our county’s rich heritage. We’re delighted to be able to invite so many well-known speakers and groups into our libraries to share their knowledge and research and highlight the fascinating local studies collections held in our libraries.”

Visit the Lincoln Libraries Local History Festival webpage Lincolnshire Local History Festival | What's On Lincolnshire for full details of what’s on at a library near you, or pick up a Festival guide at Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Horncastle, Lincoln Central, Long Sutton, Louth, Mablethorpe, Market Rasen, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, Stamford or Woodhall Spa Library.