Sleaford Museum Talk - 30th July 2024
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One of the most significant families in Sleaford’s history is to be the subject of a talk by local expert Dr Simon Pawley.
‘The Carre Family of Sleaford and Aswarby, 1500-1695’ is the title of the talk organised by Sleaford Museum, to be held in St Denys’ Church Room, Market Place, Sleaford.
Dr Pawley is a local historian and author who recently published ‘Mr Fawcett’s Potato Patch – Carre Street and the Evolution of Sleaford 1780 – 1990’.
It will be held on July 30, starting at 7.30pm.
Refreshments are available and there is a raffle.
Admission for members is £1, non-members £3.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.