Sleaford Museum Talk - 30th July 2024

One of the most significant families in Sleaford’s history is to be the subject of a talk by local expert Dr Simon Pawley.

‘The Carre Family of Sleaford and Aswarby, 1500-1695’ is the title of the talk organised by Sleaford Museum, to be held in St Denys’ Church Room, Market Place, Sleaford.

Dr Pawley is a local historian and author who recently published ‘Mr Fawcett’s Potato Patch – Carre Street and the Evolution of Sleaford 1780 – 1990’.

It will be held on July 30, starting at 7.30pm.

Refreshments are available and there is a raffle.

Admission for members is £1, non-members £3.