Sleaford Museum Talk - Viking Lincolnshire by Erik Grigg
On Tuesday 28th May 2024, there will be a talk on Viking Lincolnshire by Dr Erik Grigg followed by the Sleaford Museum Trust AGM.
The venue is St. Denys Church Room off Market Place, Sleaford starting at 7.30pm. Booking not required.
Admission by donation. Raffle, refreshments available.
Tel: 07518972016 or email [email protected]