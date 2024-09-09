Sleaford Museum Trust to hold their September Talk
Airborne Reconnaissance at Arnhem by Mark Bamford.
Sleaford Museum Trust is pleased to present Airborne Reconnaissance at Arnhem by Mark Bamford.
The talk will take place on Tuesday, 24th September, 2024, commencing at 7.30pm, at St Denys Church Room, Market Place, Sleaford.
Admission: Members £1, non-members £3.
There will be refreshments and a raffle.
