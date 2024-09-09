Sleaford Museum Trust to hold their September Talk

By Evelyne Bryant
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:54 BST

Airborne Reconnaissance at Arnhem by Mark Bamford.

Sleaford Museum Trust is pleased to present Airborne Reconnaissance at Arnhem by Mark Bamford.

The talk will take place on Tuesday, 24th September, 2024, commencing at 7.30pm, at St Denys Church Room, Market Place, Sleaford.

Admission: Members £1, non-members £3.

There will be refreshments and a raffle.

