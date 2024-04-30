Sleaford Repair Cafe joins The Big Fix this May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Running throughout the whole of May, The Big Fix has one aim – to fix and breathe new life into as many broken things as possible. The event, coordinated by Devon County Council, sees skilled menders fix broken items such as electronics, electrical appliances, garden equipment, clothing, clocks and much more to give them a new lease of life. Due to its huge success, The Big Fix event is now nationwide across the country for the fourth time, with over 80 Repair Cafés already registered to take part.

Sleaford Repair Cafe is supporting The Big Fix 2024 by holding an event on the 18th May, from 12.30pm to 3pm at the Riverside Church in Sleaford. Anyone who would like to book a place, can email [email protected] or call 07962360581, and we’ll match them up with a skilled volunteer to help fix their broken item.

Tim Grigg from Sleaford Climate Action Network, which organises the Sleaford Repair Cafe said, “Repair Cafes are a win/win for everyone, great for helping people save money, and great for the Planet too. We can’t go on consuming as much as we do. The Planet just can’t cope. So we need to buy less, share more, and Repair items as many times as we can before we Recycle them. It’s the Circular Economy in action. And our fantastic Fixers love repairing things, it’s great seeing the person who brought the item in, taking it home fixed with a big smile on their face”.

The Big Fix 2024

Repair Cafés are increasing in popularity as people are becoming more budget and environmentally conscious. They are organised and run by volunteers who offer their time and skills to help mend broken items and also pass on their skills to help people fix their own items in the future. Volunteers also help greet visitors, supply tea, coffee and biscuits.

Last year, 83 Repair Cafés and 800 volunteers took part in The Big Fix, mending 2,761 items and saving 48 tonnes CO2e. Many cakes and biscuits were served alongside many more cups of tea and coffee!

Roger Croad, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Equality at Devon County Council, said:

Repair Cafés are wonderful places where communities can come together to share skills and have a catch-up, whilst helping their pockets and the planet at the same time. This year we’re hoping to again increase the number of Repair Cafés taking part and items being fixed, whilst also recording why items are unable to be repaired. All data will be shared with the Repair Cafés as well as help us to report on the impact of the event.